Chief Minister Balochistan Visits BMC Hospital To Review Measures To Tackle The Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:55 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan visits BMC Hospital to review measures to tackle the outbreak

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said that provincial government was taking care of 2500 people patients in wake of coronavirus, saying that there have 80 ventilators in respective hospitals including official and private hospitals in Quetta.

The Chief Minister said there were about 6 to 8 thousand Pakistanis present in Iran but their actual details have with Foreign Office.

He expressed these views while he talking to media during visiting Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital to review health facilities. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel, Liaquat Shahwani.

Mir Jam Kamal said that provincial government was taking practical measures to ensure controlling the spread of the coronavirus and provision of relief packages to needy people including daily wagers under lockdown.

He said that about 19 patients of the coronavirus so far have been sent to their homes after recovering from the virus saying that the outbreak would be only controlled by adopting of principles of medical experts and to stay homes.

He said that people working on daily wages in respective areas of province have started giving relief package and in the second phase, unprivileged people would give the relief package, saying that whatever goods are coming here under central government after which the NDMA sources are being distributed in province.

Jamal Kamal Khan said he has reviewed the situation with wards and ICU of BMC which were improved, saying isolation ward was established in BMC with ventilator which was capacity available of 800 to 1000 people if conditions were worse than steps could be taken to keep more people inside the hospital.

The province has only ventilator system in Quetta, Quetta has 60 ventilators in public hospitals while there are 20 ventilators in private hospitals in the city, he said that arrangements were being made in Quetta keeping in view 2000 to 2500 people.

