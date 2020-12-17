Chief Minister chairs 39th cabinet meeting

The 39th cabinet meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Office on Thursday which gave principle approval of five billion rupees loan to the Ravi Urban Development Authority for acquiring the land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The 39th cabinet meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Office on Thursday which gave principle approval of five billion rupees loan to the Ravi Urban Development Authority for acquiring the land.

Moreover, the meeting also approved for providing state land for the master plan of Ravi River Front Urban Development Project. The Authority will present its business plan and financial model for this purpose.

Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran and Chairman of the Authority Rashid Aziz gave the briefing to the cabinet about Ravi River Front Urban Development Project.

The meeting gave approval to further extend the lease of state land in Cholistan and Rahim Yar Khan on previous rates to the President of UAE. This initiative of the Punjab cabinet will further strengthen the ties between both the countries. The cabinet simplified the long process of issuance of NOCs for installing petrol pumps in the province by reducing the issuance period from 90 days to 30 days.

The Punjab cabinet, under 3 per cent special quota for visually impaired persons, also approved to give special relaxation in upper age limit in the employment.

The Punjab cabinet again rejected the proposal of getting charges in major hospitals.

The cabinet also gave approval for the equal syllabus throughout the province. The meeting, in the light of decision of honourable court and under Rule 17-A, gave approval of recruitment on permanent basis. The meeting also gave approval for the pay package and terms and conditions for the vice chancellors of different medical universities of Punjab. Transfer policy 2020 of the Special education Department was also approved in the meeting.

Under this policy, teachers and other staff would be transferred near to their residents. Seed money of Rs100 million from the Punjab government for the endowment fund of National Tourism Coordination Board/Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation was approved by the meeting.

Land User Plans Rules 2020 also got approval in the meeting for using Punjab Local Governments' lands.

Payment issue of construction of 410-bed civil hospital in Bahawalpur was referred to the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development which will present the final recommendations after reviewing the matter.

The matter of provision of land for setting up Children Hospital in Gujranwala was also referred to the board of Revenue. The cabinet meeting also gave approval to the appointment of two members namely Hassan Ahmed Riaz Advocate and Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry in Lahore Development Authority Tribunal.

Approval was granted to appoint in-service Judge Habib Ullah Amir for the post of judicial member for the Appellant Tribunal of Punjab Revenue Authority.

The meeting directed to review the matters of Director General Punjab Agriculture, food & Drug Authority. The concerned departments would again present their recommendations after reviewing the matters of the authority.

Punjab Chief Minister and the cabinet members welcomed the new ministers Syed Yawer Bukhari and Khiyal Ahmed Kastro in the meeting. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while addressing the meeting said that PTI government had come into power for providing relief to a common man.

Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Chief Secretary and Secretaries of the concerned departments participated in the meeting.