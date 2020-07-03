Chief Minister chairs meeting to discuss power supply schemes in Newly Merged Districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :In an effort to improve the power supply system in newly merged tribal districts, a mega project has been launched under which the existing 66 KV grid stations of the merged areas are being upgraded to 132 KV grid stations whereas work is also in progress on number of schemes including provision of Express Power Lines to district headquarters hospitals of merged areas and solarization of mosques, schools and other healthcare facilities.

Completion of these projects will provide all time solution to the issues faced by the people of the areas with regard to electricity and thus bring positive change in their lives.

This was revealed in a meeting held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on the projects of Energy & Power department launched and being implemented under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) of merged areas.

Briefing about the progress on the projects, it was told that upgradation of Razmak and Wana grid stations had already been completed while work on the upgradation of Kalaya grid station in District Orkzai, Alizai grid station in District Kurram, Sadda grid station in District Kurram and Ghalju grid station in District Orakzai is in progress.

All these 66 KV grid stations are being upgraded to 132 KV grid stations. Utilization of funds against releases for these projects has been cent percent.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress on the projects for provision/ bifurcation and re-conductoring of 11 KV feeders in different tribal districts and was informed that a project at the estimated cost of Rs.

845.661 million has been launched for the bifurcation/ re-conductoring of 39 feeders in tribal districts Bajur, Mohmand and Khyber and physical work on 13 of them has been started.

An another project has also been approved for provision of 25 feeders to North Wazirstan, South Wazirstan, FR Bannu, FR Lakki, FR Tank and FR D.I.Khan and physical work has been started on six of them. It was further told that almost 300 mosques of merged areas have been solarized whereas a new scheme has also been proposed for the solarization of additional 800 mosques of merged areas.

The meeting was further briefed about the implementation status of announcements made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during their visits to newly merged tribal districts.

Expressing his satisfaction over the progress made so far on the projects being executed under Energy & Power department, the Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to take all necessary measures in order to complete the ongoing developmental projects within the stipulated timelines so that the people of merged areas could benefit of these projects without any delay.

He said that the timely completion of all the projects launched to give immediate relief to tribal people was the top most priority of the provincial government further stating that delay in the completion of these projects would not be tolerated.