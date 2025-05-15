Open Menu

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Pays Tribute To Armed Forces Of Pakistan At Cabinet Meeting, Announces Package For Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 11:07 PM

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan for giving a strong and effective response to Indian aggression

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan for giving a strong and effective response to Indian aggression.

He stated that the Armed Forces and the entire nation deserve congratulations for this remarkable victory against India.

Addressing the 32nd meeting of the provincial cabinet held here on Thursday, the CM said, “We salute those who were martyred as a result of Indian aggression and express heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.”

The CM announced a relief package for the martyrs and injured ones from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this conflict. According to the package, the families of the martyrs will receive Rs 5 million each, while the injured will receive Rs 1 million each.

He directed the concerned members of the provincial assembly to coordinate with local administration's officials to ensure the prompt delivery of this relief package by visiting the homes of the affected individuals.

On this occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur also welcomed the action taken by NAB (National Accountability Bureau) against the alleged financial irregularities reported in Kohistan, and noted that it is encouraging that some recoveries have already been made in this case.

He added that the provincial government will fully support NAB in this matter and will provide any documents required for the investigation on a priority basis.

He emphasized that strict action must be taken against all individuals and institutions involved in this case.

The CM reiterated that the provincial government in line with the vision of the founding chairman, is adhering to zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He further stated that the provincial government itself will take stricter action against those involved in this corruption case than any other institution.

The CM also directed the relevant cabinet members to hold press conferences to present the facts of the case before the public.

The meeting also decided to establish a cabinet committee to conduct a government-level investigation into the case. The committee will be headed by the Chief Minister himself and will include relevant cabinet members and members of the provincial assembly.

