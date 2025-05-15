Peace In Region Impossible Without Resolving Kashmir Issue: Rana Qasim Noon
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 11:16 PM
Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, Rana Qasim Noon, stated that India had challenged Pakistan's security, but the country's armed forces had humbled Modi's pride
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, Rana Qasim Noon, stated that India had challenged Pakistan's security, but the country's armed forces had humbled Modi's pride.
He emphasized that peace in the region is impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue.
Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee at Parliament House, he said that India had suffered a crushing defeat on military, political, and diplomatic fronts.
He said the real face of BJP is RSS and that Pakistan's armed forces had thwarted India's aggression.
He mentioned that Pakistan had offered investigations into the Pahalgam incident.
He also stated that India, by unilaterally announcing the end of the Indus Waters Treaty, had imposed hydro terrorism on Pakistan.
He further emphasized that the Kashmir issue was never regional or bilateral and thanked the international community, particularly President Trump, for supporting the ceasefire.
Observing the developments, Rana Qasim added that India had suffered its biggest political, diplomatic, and military defeat since 1962, congratulating the armed forces and the nation.
He stated that India was practicing terrorism and that it had become clear that India's nuclear weapons were in the hands of fascist leadership, making it impossible for India to wage war against Pakistan.
He warned that if India remained stubborn on Kashmir, it would have to deal directly with President Trump, who had offered mediation on Kashmir.
Recent Stories
President Trump's intervention saved SA from tragedy of Indian aggression: AJK P ..
Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah
Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD
SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparency
Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences an ..
PM AJK Anwaar ul Haq visits the Indian firing-hit Fatehpur Thakiala town
32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post Pahalgam aggression at AJK: AJK ..
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur pays tribute to a ..
Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Tashakur" for historic victory i ..
Khawaja Asif pays tribute to armed forces, nation on Youm-e-Tashakkur I
Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan celebrates operation Bunyan-um-Marsoo ..
WAPDA Chairman reviews construction on Dasu Hydropower Project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah8 minutes ago
-
Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Isla ..8 minutes ago
-
32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post Pahalgam aggression at AJK: AJK’s Info Minister11 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur pays tribute to armed forces of Pakis ..11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Tashakur" for historic victory in operation Bunyan M ..12 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif pays tribute to armed forces, nation on Youm-e-Tashakkur I12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan celebrates operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos victory with firew ..3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur District administration declares 'Youm-e-Tashakur' on tomorrow3 minutes ago
-
Peace in region impossible without resolving Kashmir issue: Rana Qasim Noon3 minutes ago
-
CDA honors martyrs of Operation Bunyan um Marsoos, vows strong defense against aggression3 minutes ago
-
3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcotics Seized18 minutes ago
-
RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang18 minutes ago