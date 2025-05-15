Open Menu

Peace In Region Impossible Without Resolving Kashmir Issue: Rana Qasim Noon

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 11:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, Rana Qasim Noon, stated that India had challenged Pakistan's security, but the country's armed forces had humbled Modi's pride.

He emphasized that peace in the region is impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee at Parliament House, he said that India had suffered a crushing defeat on military, political, and diplomatic fronts.

He said the real face of BJP is RSS and that Pakistan's armed forces had thwarted India's aggression.

He mentioned that Pakistan had offered investigations into the Pahalgam incident.

He also stated that India, by unilaterally announcing the end of the Indus Waters Treaty, had imposed hydro terrorism on Pakistan.

He further emphasized that the Kashmir issue was never regional or bilateral and thanked the international community, particularly President Trump, for supporting the ceasefire.

Observing the developments, Rana Qasim added that India had suffered its biggest political, diplomatic, and military defeat since 1962, congratulating the armed forces and the nation.

He stated that India was practicing terrorism and that it had become clear that India's nuclear weapons were in the hands of fascist leadership, making it impossible for India to wage war against Pakistan.

He warned that if India remained stubborn on Kashmir, it would have to deal directly with President Trump, who had offered mediation on Kashmir.

