Khawaja Asif pays tribute to armed forces, nation on Youm-e-Tashakkur I

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday paid glowing tribute to the courage, resilience, and unmatched sacrifices of the people of Pakistan and the country’s armed forces, reaffirming national unity and resolve in defence of the motherland.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakkur, the minister said the entire nation stood united in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty. “Our armed forces possess the capability and the resolve to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemy,” he asserted.

Khawaja Asif said that while Pakistan desires peace, it will never compromise on its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national dignity.

He said the resolute and timely response to provocations was a testament to the professional excellence, strategic preparedness, and selfless spirit of sacrifice exhibited by Pakistan’s armed forces.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude to the entire nation—especially our brave soldiers, the families of our martyrs, and all institutions contributing to national defence,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of unity, he added, “The true strength of Pakistan lies in the determination and collective will of its people.”

“Let us renew our pledge today to defend Pakistan under all circumstances and to strive together for peace, stability, and a brighter future,” the minister urged.

“Pakistan Zindabad — Armed Forces of Pakistan Paindabad!” he concluded.