CDA honors martyrs of Operation Bunyan um Marsoos, vows strong defense against aggression

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday paid tribute to the martyrs of Operation Bunyan um Marsoos, with officials reaffirming the nation’s unity and resolve against external threats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday paid tribute to the martyrs of Operation Bunyan um Marsoos, with officials reaffirming the nation’s unity and resolve against external threats.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, attended as the chief guest, alongside CDA board members, union representatives, and employees.

The event honored those who sacrificed their lives in defense of Pakistan, with Randhawa declaring that the nation stands firmly with its armed forces to thwart any aggression.

Randhawa stated that Pakistan had demonstrated unwavering solidarity during challenging times, standing "shoulder-to-shoulder" with its military to defeat hostile designs.

"The world witnessed how our nation, united like an iron wall, crushed the enemy’s evil ambitions," he said.

He emphasized that Pakistanis would never hesitate to sacrifice for their homeland, crediting the armed forces for their bravery and valor.

The chairman announced that Youm-e-Tashakkur (Day of Gratitude) would be observed nationwide on Friday (May 16) to celebrate the armed forces’ victory.

"Through Allah’s mercy and the nation’s prayers, we defeated a much larger enemy," he said, acknowledging the role of law enforcement and civil institutions in safeguarding the country.

Randhawa issued a stern warning to any hostile forces, vowing that Pakistan would "pluck out the evil eye" of those targeting its sovereignty.

He called for educating younger generations about the sacrifices made for Pakistan’s security and independence.

Praising the martyrs as "immortal heroes," Randhawa reiterated Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, demanding a resolution in line with Kashmiri aspirations.

"The nation stands united against Indian aggression and is ready to sacrifice for Kashmir’s cause," he said.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the martyrs’ elevated status and Pakistan’s continued security.

Events are planned at F-9 Park and the Pakistan Monument on Youm-e-Tashakkur, where the national flag will be hoisted in honor of the fallen.