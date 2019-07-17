UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs Finalizing Modalities For Establishment Of Agriculture Varsity In Swat

Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:49 PM

Chief Minister directs finalizing modalities for establishment of Agriculture varsity in Swat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Wednesday directed concerned authorities to work out modalities for establishment of Agricultural University in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Wednesday directed concerned authorities to work out modalities for establishment of Agricultural University in Swat.

He was chairing a meeting convened to discuss matters relating to establishment of Agricultural University in Swat. The meeting was also attended by Minister Agriculture Mohibullah Khan, Minister Environment Ishtiaq Urmar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and other officers.

He said that establishment of Agricultural University in Swat would help promote High Value Mountain Agriculture through innovation in the existing agriculture system.

KP CM said that basic objective of the university is to provide people access to quality agriculture education by establishing academia and allied facilities in the area.

On the occasion, Chief Minister was informed about the departments proposed for the varsity. It was said Horticulture Sciences, Soil & Environment Sciences, Plant Protection, food Sciences, Agronomy, Livestock & Veterinary Sciences, Fisheries & Aquaculture, Medical Plants, Agribusiness, Forestry and Technical Diploma Program are proposed for the varsity.

CM was informed that Agricultural University would use Takhta Band Research Centre for three years till completion of its separate building.

The Chief Minister directed that a technical team headed by Secretary Agriculture should evaluate existing facilities and resources needed for initiating classes in the university besides working out modalities for acquisition of land and preparation of PC1 as per the requirements.

