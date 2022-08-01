UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Grieved Over Death Of 10 Family Members In Rawalakot

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 10 members of a family who lost their lives due to caving in the roof of a house in Tatta Pani area of Rawalakot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 10 members of a family who lost their lives due to caving in the roof of a house in Tatta Pani area of Rawalakot.

The chief minister extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and added that the Punjab government stood with them in this hour of grief.

More Stories From Pakistan

