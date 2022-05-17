UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Accorded Warm Welcome In Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz accorded warm welcome in Murree

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday accorded a warm welcome in Murree where Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers chanted slogans of long live Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday accorded a warm welcome in Murree where Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers chanted slogans of long live Hamza Shahbaz.

He responded to the workers' slogans by shaking hands and mingled with the workers, says a handout issued here.

The workers kept walking with the car of the chief minister.

He stopped the workers from coming to the hospital and said that it would cause trouble for the patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Murree Car Muslim From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of illeg ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of illegal construction in Murree

45 seconds ago
 BRICS Countries to Expand Cooperation on Climate C ..

BRICS Countries to Expand Cooperation on Climate Change - Russian Environment Mi ..

47 seconds ago
 Buses Presumably With Ukrainian Prisoners of War L ..

Buses Presumably With Ukrainian Prisoners of War Leaving Mariupol

48 seconds ago
 Religious affairs minister returns home after succ ..

Religious affairs minister returns home after successful visit to Saudi Arabia

51 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 ADCG chairs price control committee meeting

ADCG chairs price control committee meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.