Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz accorded warm welcome in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday accorded a warm welcome in Murree where Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers chanted slogans of long live Hamza Shahbaz.

He responded to the workers' slogans by shaking hands and mingled with the workers, says a handout issued here.

The workers kept walking with the car of the chief minister.

He stopped the workers from coming to the hospital and said that it would cause trouble for the patients.