Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz for improving water supply in Cholistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday directed to further improve water supply in affected areas of Cholistan.

He also directed commissioner Bahawalpur to visit affected areas to submit the latest report.

The owners, whose livestock died, would be provided with every possible assistance, and the availability of food items for the affected population in relief camps would be ensured, he said.

The relief activities would be continued as the government stood with the affected families, he added.