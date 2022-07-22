Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Grieved Over Death Of Three Children
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 10:37 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children due to drowning in rainwater in a village of Narowal.
The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children and sought a report from commissioner Gujranwala division.
He directed to submit a report after making an inquiry into the incident.
The CM prayed to Allah Almighty to grant fortitude and courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.