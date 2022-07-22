Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz grieved over death of three children

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children due to drowning in rainwater in a village of Narowal.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children and sought a report from commissioner Gujranwala division.

He directed to submit a report after making an inquiry into the incident.

The CM prayed to Allah Almighty to grant fortitude and courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.