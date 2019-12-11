UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Wants Mechanism Ready In Week To Distribute Stipend Cheques Mosques' Imams

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:03 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Wednesday directed concerned departments to develop a mechanism in a week's time for smooth payment of stipend through cheques to prayer leaders throughout the province.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss matters pertaining to providing proposed monthly stipend to prayer leaders of worshiping places in the province.

During the meeting the chief minister asked the finance department and Auqaf department to work out a viable mechanism in a week for distribution of cheques among the prayers leaders (Imam) of mosques and minority prayer leaders in the province.

The meeting was informed that there were a total of 21981 prayers leaders (Imams) of mosques and 293 minority prayer leaders of minority communities who were eligible to get monthly stipend of Rs 10,000.

It was informed the move will cost the government Rs 2.62 billion annually and added that grant of stipend and determination of Imam would be made through assistant commissioners of the respective areas.

The CM also directed the Auqaf department to take measures for early retrieving of its lands lying under occupation.

