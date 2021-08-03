Chief Minister meets parliamentarian, notables in Attock

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that projects worth billions of rupees would be started to develop Attock and Sehat Insaaf Card programme had also been launched in the district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that projects worth billions of rupees would be started to develop Attock and Sehat Insaaf Card programme had also been launched in the district.

During a meeting with Parliamentarians and notables in Bassal Sharif area of Jand Tehsil in district Attock, he said the Punjab government had started different programmes to empower the impecunious strata and affirmed free treatment facilities to every citizen of Punjab under a universal health coverage programme.

According to handout issued here, the CM said the needy would not be deprived of their treatment now. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in composite development and backward areas would be brought at par with developed cities, the CM announced. He said the mother and child hospital was being constructed and the latest equipment would be provided to DHQ hospital Attock, THQ hospitals of Hazro, Fateh Jang, Hassan Abdaal, Jand and Pindi Gheb.

Meanwhile, the roads repair schemes would also be completed as the district was very close to his heart like other cities, the CM added.

The CM said success in PP-38 had proved that the voters had rejected anarchistic politics and there was no substitute to the politics of public service. He advised the opposition to shun negative politics and give priority to the national interest. "I am visiting different areas and public problems are being resolved at the doorsteps of the people" he maintained.

The CM also listened to the problems of the people and assured to resolve them on a priority basis.

The parliamentarians congratulated the CM over PTI's success in PP-38 and appreciated his vision of development packages for districts' balanced development.

Major (R) Tahir Sadiq MNA, provincial ministers Malik Muhammad Anwar, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Malik Jamshed Altaf MPA, PTI ticket holder Khurram Ali Khan and others were also present.