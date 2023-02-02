UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Meets Commissioner, Expresses Grief Over Police Lines Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 06:19 PM

Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Muhammad Khalid Khurshid and cabinet members on Thursday met with Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud and expressed grief over Police Lines blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Muhammad Khalid Khurshid and cabinet members on Thursday met with Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud and expressed grief over Police Lines blast.

The chief minister also appreciated sacrifices and services of police and people in war against militancy and hoped that KP would succeed in eliminating miscreants and extremism from the province.

They also prayed to rest departed souls in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members of every martyred.

More Stories From Pakistan

