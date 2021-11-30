UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Orders For Reciting Darood-e-Ibrahimi In Schools

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a letter has been sent to chief secretary Punjab for ensuring recitation of Darood Sharif (Darood-e-Ibrahimi) before the national anthem and after the recitation of the Holy Quran at school morning assemblies.

In this regard, the CM said Darood Sharif has immense virtues. It is an honour for every Muslim to recite Darood Sharif for Rehmat-ul-lil-Alameen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), he added.

