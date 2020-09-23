Chief Minister orders removal of MD LWMC over poor performance

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over poor cleanliness situation in the provincial capital and directed to remove Shahzeb Hasnain, MD Lahore Solid Waste Management Company (LWMC) for failing to bring improvements in cleanliness arrangements despite clear-cut instructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over poor cleanliness situation in the provincial capital and directed to remove Shahzeb Hasnain, MD Lahore Solid Waste Management Company (LWMC) for failing to bring improvements in cleanliness arrangements despite clear-cut instructions.

The Chief Minister stated that LWMC was responsible for removal of solid waste from the city and its disposal in a proper way but zero-waste operation was not ensured despite clear-cut instructions and leniency was shown with regard to cleanliness arrangements in the city. Such laxity was intolerable and there was no room for any negligence now. Only those who delivered would remain in Punjab, the Chief Minister concluded.