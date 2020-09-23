UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Orders Removal Of MD LWMC Over Poor Performance

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:37 PM

Chief Minister orders removal of MD LWMC over poor performance

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over poor cleanliness situation in the provincial capital and directed to remove Shahzeb Hasnain, MD Lahore Solid Waste Management Company (LWMC) for failing to bring improvements in cleanliness arrangements despite clear-cut instructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over poor cleanliness situation in the provincial capital and directed to remove Shahzeb Hasnain, MD Lahore Solid Waste Management Company (LWMC) for failing to bring improvements in cleanliness arrangements despite clear-cut instructions.

The Chief Minister stated that LWMC was responsible for removal of solid waste from the city and its disposal in a proper way but zero-waste operation was not ensured despite clear-cut instructions and leniency was shown with regard to cleanliness arrangements in the city. Such laxity was intolerable and there was no room for any negligence now. Only those who delivered would remain in Punjab, the Chief Minister concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Poor Punjab Company From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

41 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

1 hour ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks availed AED44.72 bn of TESS liquidity fa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.