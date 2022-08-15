UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Announces Financial Assistance For Heirs Of Victims Of Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Chief Minister Punjab announces financial assistance for heirs of victims of road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday announced financial assistance worth 200,000 each to the heirs of those who died in a traffic accident near Feroza area of Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday announced financial assistance worth 200,000 each to the heirs of those who died in a traffic accident near Feroza area of Rahim Yar Khan.

The chief minister ordered the deputy commissioner to give cheques to the family members without delay, says a handout issued here.

He offered Fateha and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

"The Punjab government is with the bereaved families in their hour of sorrow," the CM added.

He also directed the Housing secretary Punjab to rectify Feroza's sewerage system as soon as possible.

