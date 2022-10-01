UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Directs Redressal Of Public Complaints

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Chief Minister Punjab directs redressal of public complaints

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed the redressal to the public complaints forthwith and asserted to dispose of applications being submitted in the complaint cell at the earliest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed the redressal to the public complaints forthwith and asserted to dispose of applications being submitted in the complaint cell at the earliest.

He said this, during a meeting with Chairman CM Complaint Cell Zubair Ahmad Khan, who called on him here.

The chief minister directed to sort out the applications relating to public complaints within the given time limit. The applicants should get a substantial relief by making the whole system online from the registration of a complaint till its redressal, he added. He directed that the applicant should be updated at every step about the progress being made for the redressal adding that indiscriminate action should be taken against those for submitting baseless and false applications.

The CM outlined that it is government responsibility to take prompt action on the complaints and timely redress the grievances of the people.

Chairman Complaint Cell Zubair Ahmad Khan briefed the CM about the performance of the cell and the steps being taken about the redressal of public complaints. He also briefed about the steps being taken to ensure availability of flour at the fixed price on public complaints in Rawalpindi.

