UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Felicitates Pak Cricket Team

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:39 PM

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday congratulated the national cricket team on its victory against Bangladesh in the Chittagong test match and hoped that the team would continue achieving success in future, as well

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 )

In a statement, the CM appreciated that Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafiq batted well while Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali bowled well. This success was a result of teamwork and dedication, he added.

