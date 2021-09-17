Chief Minister Punjab seeks report over child molestation incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore regarding the molestation incident of a 12-year-old girl in Hanjarwal, Lahore

