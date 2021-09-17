UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report Over Child Molestation Incident

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:49 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore regarding the molestation incident of a 12-year-old girl in Hanjarwal, Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore regarding the molestation incident of a 12-year-old girl in Hanjarwal, Lahore. The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and ensure justice to the affected family.

More Stories From Pakistan

