Chief Minister reviews safety measures on corona pandemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Thursday chaired a high level meeting here at Multan Airport's lounge to review safety measures being adopted for controlling coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Secretary Food, RPO, DPO among other senior district officers.

Usman Buzdar took briefing from top district officers about current situation emerging from coronavirus across the region.

According to official sources, the CM issued order to improve facilities offered to patients admitted at the Grand Local Quarantine Center set up at Labour Colony.

He said Punjab government was taking effective steps for restoring lives of the common people getting affected by the lockdown.

Usman Buzdar directed local authority to implement standard operating procedures in letter and spirit to root out the pandemic from society. He asked all provincial and district governments to cooperate each other through coordinated efforts, with the best possible means.

Later, after spending over 40 minutes in the lounge, the CM departed for district Rajanpur. Commissioner DG Khan Sajjad Zafar and Secretary food Waqas Ali accompanied Usman Buzdar to his next journey.