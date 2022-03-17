UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Lays Foundation Stone Of 1000-bedded General Hospital Project

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of 1000-bedded General Hospital project

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a 1000-bedded General Hospital project, valuing Rs 7.55 billion, here at Ferozepur Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a 1000-bedded General Hospital project, valuing Rs 7.55 billion, here at Ferozepur Road.

The blood and cardiac diseases hospitals would also be built while the 250-bed emergency block and trauma centre would be constructed in the first phase and the facility would be functional by August 2023.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said the government chose this 123-kanal prime located land for public welfare as it had been lying vacant for a long time, adding that new medical facility would provide the latest facilities while Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had been directed to manage traffic load on this arterial thoroughfare.

He disclosed that new emergencies would also be built in Jinnah and Services hospitals through Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) with Rs 17 billion, asserting that every citizen would have a health card by the end of March in Punjab to enjoy one million worth of free treatment facilities per annum.

He explained that 23 hospitals were being constructed along with the upgradation of around 150 health facilities as 158 other medical facilities had already been upgraded.

He said that six new social security hospitals were being built along-with legal amendments in the pipeline to allow the general public to avail emergencies of social security hospitals. "There is no resemblance to the citizen-centric work of the PTI-led government that intends to transform Punjab into an ideal province having the latest healthcare facilities", he concluded.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the number of beds in different emergencies was being increased in Lahore. "Work on new emergencies in Jinnah and Services hospitals would be started soon to make room for additional 800 beds", she added.

SACM Hasaan Khawar, Punjab Chief Secretary, Secretary Specialized Health and Medical education department, Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Information and Culture department, DG LDA and others were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Education Punjab Road Traffic March August Government Blood Billion Million Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Rapid growth cannot be imagined without statistica ..

Rapid growth cannot be imagined without statistical data: UAF VC

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan proponent of resolution against Islamopho ..

Pakistan proponent of resolution against Islamophobia: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashra ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Nigeria agree to promote defence coopera ..

Pakistan, Nigeria agree to promote defence cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakistanis in NA

3 minutes ago
 Govt will not take unconstitutional action to impe ..

Govt will not take unconstitutional action to impede no-trust move: Asad Umar

3 minutes ago
 PEC to open new avenues of business opportunities: ..

PEC to open new avenues of business opportunities: FCCI Chief

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>