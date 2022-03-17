Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of 1000-bedded General Hospital project

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a 1000-bedded General Hospital project, valuing Rs 7.55 billion, here at Ferozepur Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a 1000-bedded General Hospital project, valuing Rs 7.55 billion, here at Ferozepur Road.

The blood and cardiac diseases hospitals would also be built while the 250-bed emergency block and trauma centre would be constructed in the first phase and the facility would be functional by August 2023.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said the government chose this 123-kanal prime located land for public welfare as it had been lying vacant for a long time, adding that new medical facility would provide the latest facilities while Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had been directed to manage traffic load on this arterial thoroughfare.

He disclosed that new emergencies would also be built in Jinnah and Services hospitals through Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) with Rs 17 billion, asserting that every citizen would have a health card by the end of March in Punjab to enjoy one million worth of free treatment facilities per annum.

He explained that 23 hospitals were being constructed along with the upgradation of around 150 health facilities as 158 other medical facilities had already been upgraded.

He said that six new social security hospitals were being built along-with legal amendments in the pipeline to allow the general public to avail emergencies of social security hospitals. "There is no resemblance to the citizen-centric work of the PTI-led government that intends to transform Punjab into an ideal province having the latest healthcare facilities", he concluded.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the number of beds in different emergencies was being increased in Lahore. "Work on new emergencies in Jinnah and Services hospitals would be started soon to make room for additional 800 beds", she added.

SACM Hasaan Khawar, Punjab Chief Secretary, Secretary Specialized Health and Medical education department, Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Information and Culture department, DG LDA and others were also present.