Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of six children due to the collapse of a wall in Sadiqabad.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children and directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured children.

Usman Buzdar also sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur.