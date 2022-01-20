UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Girl's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of a girl due to fall of swing in a park of Gujranwala and sought a report from the commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of a girl due to fall of swing in a park of Gujranwala and sought a report from the commissioner.

Usman Buzdar directed that report should immediately be submitted in CM office after determining the responsible of the incident. He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

