LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of death of father and daughter due to administrating wrong injection in Basti Khawawali in the area of Taunsa, sought a report from commissioner DG Khan.

The chief minister, while directing to probe into the matter, said the responsible should be determined by holding impartial inquiry for this tragic incident. He said that strict legal action should be taken against the responsible.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.