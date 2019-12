(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took a notice of firing incident on Kashif Mirza, President All Pakistan Private Schools Association, and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore

He also directed to apprehend the accused at the earliest and legal action should be taken against the responsible, and best treatment facilities be provided to Kashif Mirza.