LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer Faisalabad about an incident of girl's molestation in Chiniot.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and three accused have been arrested, said a handout issued here on Thursday.