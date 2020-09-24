UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Girl's Molestation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer Faisalabad about an incident of girl's molestation in Chiniot.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and three accused have been arrested, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

