Chief Minister visits Aafi Bandh remote district of Koh-e-Suleman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited Aafi Bandh a remote area of Tahsil Koh-e-Suleman of Dera Ghazi Khan.

This was the first-ever visit of any Chief Minister to Aafi Bandh.

Situated at 3000 feet above the sea level Aafi Bandh was the highest point of Koh-e-Suleman which was rich in mineral but lacks of water and other basic amenities, says a handout.

The CM's visit to Aafi Bandh was a matter of great pleasure for the people.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his team were served goat milk tea.

The Chief Minister inquired about the locals who informed him about the problems of the area.

Usman Buzdar announced to setup a school and a picnic point in Aafi Band area and directed to place a water tank for ensuring the provision of potable water to the people. He said path lead from Basti Zain would be declared a Public Path.

The Punjab government would review the possibility of starting sewerage and water supply schemes in the area, he said and added that Koh-e-Safaid was part of Punjab but was centuries behind in development.

"I got Chief Ministership for removing the deprivations of areas like Aafi Bandh and I am the advocate of the people of this backward areas" CM added.

He said that resolving people's problems was his responsibility.

Those who were sitting in air-conditioned rooms do not even understand the difficulties of the common man, he said and added that meeting with the people of backward areas and resolving their problems was his first priority. Tribesmen also took pictures with the Chief Minister and chanted slogans of 'Usman Bazdar Zinda Bad'.

Additional Chief Secretary Southern Punjab, Commissioner DeraGhazi Khan Division, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan and officials concernedalso accompanied the Chief Minister.