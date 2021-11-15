UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Visits MPA's Residence, Offers Condolences

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday visited the residence of Makhdoom Raza Hussain Bukhari MPA in Muzaffargarh to condole the death of his father Makhdoom Altaf Hussain Bukhari.

According to a handout issued here, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Nasrullah Dreshak MNA, Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Khuram Leghari MPA and others were also present.

