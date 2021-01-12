UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Naval Staff Highlights Importance Of Human Resource Development To Meet Emerging Challenges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 08:33 PM

Chief of Naval Staff highlights importance of human resource development to meet emerging challenges

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Ajmal Khan Niazi here on Tuesday emphasized the importance of modern trends of training for quality development of human resource capable enough to meet upcoming challenges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Ajmal Khan Niazi here on Tuesday emphasized the importance of modern trends of training for quality development of human resource capable enough to meet upcoming challenges.

Addressing the COMKAR Command Annual Efficiency Award for the year 2020 he said continuous pursuance for professional excellence and capacity building of training units and welfare of the personnel are among the top priorities of PN.

Admiral Niazi in this context reiterated that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of its responsibilities to safeguard sea frontiers, including those falling in the CPEC route and also the Gwadar Port, besides the entire water territory of the country.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi elaborated the role of COMKAR Command and the importance of professional and technical training being imparted at these units.

Presenting a detailed overview of COMKAR Command and various tasks undertaken during the year including strenuous efforts/assistance provided to all Field Commands at South during ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

Vice Admiral Lodhi also discussed the conduct of Ops Madad Karachi to assist local government and NDMA in 2020.

The session concluded with the distribution of efficiency shields / prizes to the best units and individuals in different categories. Overall Efficiency Shield of Smaller Training Unit was won by PNS - RAHNUMA. PNS - NIGRAAN was awarded Overall Efficiency Shield for support services.

The Naval Chief congratulated the prize winning units and personnel clinching shields .

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Navy Water CPEC Gwadar 2020 All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Guardiola warns Brighton could darken Man City's b ..

34 seconds ago

US stocks stable amid Washington anxiety, vaccine ..

35 seconds ago

7-day anti-polio drive continues in Peshawar

37 seconds ago

SU students to get NEST scholarships

40 seconds ago

‏UAE announces 3,243 new COVID-19 cases, 2,195 ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Customs joins Smart Dubai’s Integrated Gov ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.