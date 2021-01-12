Chief of Naval Staff highlights importance of human resource development to meet emerging challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Ajmal Khan Niazi here on Tuesday emphasized the importance of modern trends of training for quality development of human resource capable enough to meet upcoming challenges.

Addressing the COMKAR Command Annual Efficiency Award for the year 2020 he said continuous pursuance for professional excellence and capacity building of training units and welfare of the personnel are among the top priorities of PN.

Admiral Niazi in this context reiterated that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of its responsibilities to safeguard sea frontiers, including those falling in the CPEC route and also the Gwadar Port, besides the entire water territory of the country.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi elaborated the role of COMKAR Command and the importance of professional and technical training being imparted at these units.

Presenting a detailed overview of COMKAR Command and various tasks undertaken during the year including strenuous efforts/assistance provided to all Field Commands at South during ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

Vice Admiral Lodhi also discussed the conduct of Ops Madad Karachi to assist local government and NDMA in 2020.

The session concluded with the distribution of efficiency shields / prizes to the best units and individuals in different categories. Overall Efficiency Shield of Smaller Training Unit was won by PNS - RAHNUMA. PNS - NIGRAAN was awarded Overall Efficiency Shield for support services.

The Naval Chief congratulated the prize winning units and personnel clinching shields .