Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz for protecting rights of women, minorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Friday appreciating the role of women and minorities, said that protecting their rights was a priority.

She said this during a meeting with leaders of party's minority and women wing Sadia Taimoor and Kamran Bhatti here at Model town.

The meeting reviewed matters pertaining to party structure and its progress in detail.

Maryam Nawaz said that half of the country's population consisted of women hence their share in resources should be ensured accordingly.

She said women played vital role in every movement in the country including historic Pakistan Movement.

The PML-N had made a substantial increase in women and youth's representation in the parliament however it would be increased even more.

She expressed her resolve to bring an end to exploitation faced by the women and minorities in society as they enjoyed equal rights inscribed in the constitution.

She underscored the need of important role that could be played by the women and minorities to end violence and hate.

Maryam Nawaz regretted that the minds of young generation were poised to achieve personal agenda by a political party.

She named such political elements as enemy of the country who promoted hate, instigated the people to violence and disgraced the memorials of martyrs.