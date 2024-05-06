Chief Secretary GB chairs meeting of deputy commissioners

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza chaired deputy commissioners meeting at the Chief Secretary Secretariat Gilgit.

The conference was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary Development, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and all Deputy Commissioners of respective districts via video link.

On this occasion, all Deputy Commissioners briefed about the performance of their respective districts, progress on developmental projects, and the law and order situation. The chief secretary issued directives for concrete steps to improve governance, enhance public service delivery, strengthen the functioning of local administrations, and activate the system of punishment and mentoring.

He emphasized on implementing biometric attendance and task management systems in government offices to improve the quality of work and performance. He directed to ensure the timely completion of development projects within approved budgets and take actions on a priority basis for the resolution of revenue-related issues including land compensations.

All deputy commissioners were instructed to hold open courts for timely resolution of public issues, stabilize prices of essential commodities, eradicate illegal encroachments, and ensure transparent distribution of subsidized wheat and flour in coordination with the food department, besides taking measures for recovery of electricity bills.

The chief secretary also directed all deputy commissioners to pay special attention to the health and education sectors in their respective districts and take immediate measures for the provision of facilities including hiring of doctors on an urgent basis. He also issued instructions for the effective implementation of cleanliness campaigns to promote tourism activities.

The chief secretary emphasized on improving emergency response, vehicle inspection, and certification systems for the prevention of accidents on highways including Karakoram Highway and other connecting roads. He directed the Excise and Taxation Department to take immediate steps for the effective implementation of the vehicle inspection and certification system.

He appreciated the timely rescue efforts of district administration, relevant departments, and local individuals after the recent Chilas bus accident, and termed it as a commendable initiative. He further stated that the monthly performance of all deputy commissioners will be evaluated and an effective system of reward and punishment will be established in this regard.

He urged all deputy commissioners to collaborate with relevant departments for the implementation of decisions taken at the conference and demonstrate effective responsibility for the resolution of public issues including improvement in the law and order situation.