Open Menu

By-Elections NA 148: Polling Process Begins

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 08:50 AM

By-Elections NA 148: Polling process begins

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The polling process for by-polls in NA-148 commenced amid tight security arrangements.

A tough contest is likely between PPP candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani and Sunni Ittehad Council's Taimur Malik Altaf Mahay.

The national assembly seat became vacant after Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani assumed charge of the Senate.

In the general elections, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani defeated Malik Taimur Altaf Mahay by a narrow margin. However, once again, tough competition is being expected between Ali Qasim Gilani, the son of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and Malik Taimur Altaf Mahay.

About 444,000 voters will cast their votes in the bye elections.

Out of 275 polling stations, 69 are termed sensitive polling stations.

CCTV cameras have also been installed at the sensitive polling stations.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-148

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

9 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

10 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

10 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

10 hours ago
 PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

10 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

10 hours ago
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

10 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

10 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

10 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

10 hours ago
 Body of addict man found from roadside

Body of addict man found from roadside

10 hours ago
 Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen

Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan