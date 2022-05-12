UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Orders Action Against Water Thieves

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Thursday directed all the divisional commissioners to take immediate steps to prevent canal water theft and take strict action against those involved in the incidents

Presiding over a meeting here at Civil Secretariat, he said that there was a shortage of canal water in the province and in such a situation, water theft incidents were likely to increase.

He directed the officers to get registered cases against those involved in water theft without succumbing any kind of pressure.

He said that committees should be set up at district level for checking.

The Chief Secretary said that theft of canal water also harmed the national economy due to reduction in agricultural production.

He lauded the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division for taking timely steps to address the problem of water shortage in Cholistan.

Asking the divisional commissioners to submit a report about the areas facing water shortage, the Chief Secretary said that availability of water was expected to improve from next week.

Secretary Agriculture, officials of Irrigation Department and officers concerned attended themeeting while divisional commissioners participated through video link.

