UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Orders Monitoring Corona Situation On Daily Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Chief Secretary orders monitoring corona situation on daily basis

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the Health Department to complete all arrangements and monitor the coronavirus situation on daily basis, in the wake of an increase in positive cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the Health Department to complete all arrangements and monitor the coronavirus situation on daily basis, in the wake of an increase in positive cases.

He gave the instructions while presiding over a meeting to review the situation of coronavirus in the province, at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

The chief secretary said that protecting health and lives of people was most important for the government, adding that citizens should supplement the government's efforts to eradicate corona and dengue. He said that the only solution to prevent coronavirus was precaution and vaccination.

He appealed to the people to prove themselves as responsible citizens by adhering to corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing masks.

The meeting decided to ensure implementation of the condition of wearing masks and to start a special campaign to raise awareness among people about corona and dengue.

Chairman of Corona Expert Advisory Group Prof Mahmood Shaukat gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that vaccine was very effective against corona and due to not taking precautionary measures, there was an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The health secretary, Lahore divisional commissioner and officials of Health Department participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

4 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Switzerland Rejects NATO Call to Accept Wounded Uk ..

Switzerland Rejects NATO Call to Accept Wounded Ukrainians - Reports

18 seconds ago
 Haleon listing London's biggest in over decade

Haleon listing London's biggest in over decade

22 seconds ago
 RO PP-7 receives PTI candidate's application for r ..

RO PP-7 receives PTI candidate's application for recount in constituency

23 seconds ago
 Masses give strong response against inflation in b ..

Masses give strong response against inflation in by-elections: Owais Leghari

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.