Chief Secretary orders monitoring corona situation on daily basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the Health Department to complete all arrangements and monitor the coronavirus situation on daily basis, in the wake of an increase in positive cases.

He gave the instructions while presiding over a meeting to review the situation of coronavirus in the province, at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

The chief secretary said that protecting health and lives of people was most important for the government, adding that citizens should supplement the government's efforts to eradicate corona and dengue. He said that the only solution to prevent coronavirus was precaution and vaccination.

He appealed to the people to prove themselves as responsible citizens by adhering to corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing masks.

The meeting decided to ensure implementation of the condition of wearing masks and to start a special campaign to raise awareness among people about corona and dengue.

Chairman of Corona Expert Advisory Group Prof Mahmood Shaukat gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that vaccine was very effective against corona and due to not taking precautionary measures, there was an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The health secretary, Lahore divisional commissioner and officials of Health Department participated in the meeting.