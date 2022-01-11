Chief Secretary Punjab visits Murree to review arrangements

Chief Secretary Punjab, Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday visited Murree and reviewed arrangements made for removing snow to ensure smooth flow of traffic during snowfall

Chief Secretary visited Lower Topa, Jhika Gali, Guldana and other roads and directed the authorities concerned of district administration and police to remain in Murree until the weather improves to monitor relief activities.

He ordered the authorities to make more roads one-way to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The Chief Secretary said that the machinery to remove snow and lift vehicles should be shifted to chocking points before snowfall.

In case of heavy snowfall, the buildings to accommodate the tourists should be identified, he added.

Three check posts should also be set up at the entrance of Murree, he said adding, more than the prescribed number of vehicles should not be allowed to enter Murree due to weather hazards.