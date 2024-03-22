Open Menu

Chief Secretary Suspends MD WASA For Misconduct, Bad Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 09:13 PM

The Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah has suspended the Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Hyderabad, Zahid Khemtio on account of misconduct and failure in performance of his duties

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah has suspended the Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Hyderabad, Zahid Khemtio on account of misconduct and failure in performance of his duties.

According to a notification issued on Friday, during his visit to Hyderabad the Chief Secretary found sewage poodles flowing over several roads in the city.

The city's main arteries and several main roads, Circuit House, the roads leading the Sindh High Court and lower courts were all filled with sewage water.

The notification stated that the Chief Secretary also received complaints against Khemtio from the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad.

The officers said BS-19 Khemtio did not respond well whenever they contacted him.

The Chief Secretary also stated that he attended a court hearing as a respondent on Friday and the matter pertained to supply of contaminated water, shortage of water and drainage.

During the period of his suspension Khemtio would report at the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

He would be able to draw his salary during the period of suspension.

Khemtio served WASA as its MD for a second stint for a period of less than 2 months during which he not only drew flake from the citizens for poor water supply and drainage but also ruffled feathers of some of his subordinate employees.

