Chief Secretary Suspends MD WASA For Misconduct, Bad Performance
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 09:13 PM
The Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah has suspended the Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Hyderabad, Zahid Khemtio on account of misconduct and failure in performance of his duties
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah has suspended the Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Hyderabad, Zahid Khemtio on account of misconduct and failure in performance of his duties.
According to a notification issued on Friday, during his visit to Hyderabad the Chief Secretary found sewage poodles flowing over several roads in the city.
The city's main arteries and several main roads, Circuit House, the roads leading the Sindh High Court and lower courts were all filled with sewage water.
The notification stated that the Chief Secretary also received complaints against Khemtio from the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad.
The officers said BS-19 Khemtio did not respond well whenever they contacted him.
The Chief Secretary also stated that he attended a court hearing as a respondent on Friday and the matter pertained to supply of contaminated water, shortage of water and drainage.
During the period of his suspension Khemtio would report at the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.
He would be able to draw his salary during the period of suspension.
Khemtio served WASA as its MD for a second stint for a period of less than 2 months during which he not only drew flake from the citizens for poor water supply and drainage but also ruffled feathers of some of his subordinate employees.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh chase 280
Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs
Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week
More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties
UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from university land
Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance
'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study
ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate by-elections
Finance minister for enhancing Pak-Germany bilateral trade
Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week4 minutes ago
-
More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts4 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties4 minutes ago
-
UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from university land2 minutes ago
-
Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance2 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate by-elections2 minutes ago
-
Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture18 minutes ago
-
PM seeks comprehensive strategy for increase in IT exports18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kandahar18 minutes ago
-
Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case41 minutes ago
-
UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day41 minutes ago
-
47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts38 minutes ago