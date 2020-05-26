UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Injured By Kite String

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

Child injured by kite string

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :A child suffered minor injuries after a kite string slit her body in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, a child namely Hania was playing outside when a kite string slit her body in the area of Committee Chowk.

The girl was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

Kite flying has been banned in Punjab for several years owing to the casualties. Any violation is punishable with imprisonment and fine, or both under under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Act 2009, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Fine Hania

Recent Stories

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

4 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

6 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.