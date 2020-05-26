Child injured by kite string

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :A child suffered minor injuries after a kite string slit her body in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, a child namely Hania was playing outside when a kite string slit her body in the area of Committee Chowk.

The girl was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

Kite flying has been banned in Punjab for several years owing to the casualties. Any violation is punishable with imprisonment and fine, or both under under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Act 2009, the spokesman said.