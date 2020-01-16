Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) reunited 1212 children with families

UrduPoint.com
Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Faisalabad has reunited 1212 children with their families during the year 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) -:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Faisalabad has reunited 1212 children with their families during the year 2019.

CPWB officer Rubina Iqbal said here Thursday that CPWB had so far reunited over 7000 children with their families since its inception.

She said that most of the children had run away from homes, schools and they were kept in the Bureau where they were provided psychological counseling, medical treatment facilities and education etc.

She said that a school was functioning at the the Bureau and children were provided proper education in best environment.

She said that CPWB used different means like cell phones, police concerned and electronic and print media to trace the families of runaway children.

CPWB has also set-up helpline 1121 where 279 calls were received during the last year while 99 children were rescued on the basis of calls.

