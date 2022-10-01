Childhood Immunization vital to protect children from deadly diseases: Mir Jan Jamali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali on Saturday said mandatory childhood immunization was indispensable to protect children from deadly diseases.

He expressed these views while launching the immunization drive in the province. Provincial Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah, representative of UNICEF and WHO were also present on this occasion The Acting Governor also expressed special thanks to all the teams that came from Punjab, Aga Khan Hospital and other parts of the country to protect the children from the diseases arising after the floods in the province.

Jamali said the cooperation of international organizations in the campaign against typhoid and polio would have positive effects. The public support in this connection would ensure the success of the government's campaign against deadly diseases, he added.

On the occasion, Sindh Health Minister Ehsan Shah said children would be vaccinated against typhoid disease in 153 urban union councils of all districts of Balochistan in a 12-day campaign with the aim of improving immunity against typhoid disease.

He urged the parents to take full advantage of the campaign against typhoid disease. "In order to stabilize the basic infrastructure of health in the province and to provide a healthy environment to the children of the province, we are in dire need of the help and guidance of international organizations." Later, in the presence of Acting Governor Balochistan and Sindh Health Minister, the children were vaccinated against typhoid disease.