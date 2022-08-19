Children bathing in flood waters irks commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Usman Anwar expressed his annoyance after witnessing children bathing in the flood waters during his visit to flood hit areas of Tehsil Taunsa Sharif of district DG Khan on Friday.

Accompanying DG Rescue 1122 Dr.

Rizwan and DG PDMA Faisal Fareed, the commissioner said there could be no assessment of depth of flood waters and asked people to keep children away from flood waters for their safety.

Observing children bathing in flood waters during visit to Basti Nari Shumali and Janoobi, Usman Anwar directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of ban imposed on bathing in flood waters.

Regional emergency officer Dr. Natiq Hayat Ghilzai, ADCR Tayyab Khan, AC Taunsa Asad Chandia, district emergency officer Dr. Nayyar Alam, civil defence officer Khalid Kareem were present.