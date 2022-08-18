UrduPoint.com

China Continues Work With Pakistan To Bring CPEC Benefits To Local People: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 08:10 PM

China continues work with Pakistan to bring CPEC benefits to local people: Spokesperson

A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Thursday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an important pilot program under Belt and Road Initiative and China would continue to work with Pakistan to ensure that the cooperation outcomes were better delivered to the Pakistani people

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) ::A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Thursday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an important pilot program under Belt and Road Initiative and China would continue to work with Pakistan to ensure that the cooperation outcomes were better delivered to the Pakistani people.

"I would like to stress that CPEC is an important pilot program under Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It focusses on development and people's livelihood and has got wide command and recognition from outside," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

The spokesperson said that the CPEC had brought tangible benefits for socio-economic development of people's lives.

"China will continue to work with Pakistan to ensure that the cooperation outcomes are better delivered to the Pakistani people," he added.

Sharing the outcomes of BRI, he highlighted that since its inception nine years ago, China worked with relevant countries on the principles of mutual consultation, win-win cooperation and achieved fruitful outcomes.

Wang Wenbin gave examples of China-Laos railway, Bridge in Serbia, port of Gwadar which had been well implemented, and said, China-Europe Railways was operating smoothly.

In the first half of this year, he informed that China's trade with countries along the route reached US$9.

3 billion.

He reiterated that China would work with relevant countries to advance trade cooperation and achieve new achievements and make contributions towards the development of local peoples.

To a question, he pointed out that China and relevant countries had advanced mutually beneficial cooperation, and achieved tangible achievements under BRI.

Giving details, he said that by July 4 this year, China had signed BRI documents with 149 countries and 32 international organizations.

"We have investment volume of over 1 trillion Yuan and cooperation relations with 87 countries in Science and Technology. In agriculture and health sectors, we have 53 laboratories and the cooperation in emerging sectors is also booming", he added.

The spokesperson said that China-Europe freight trade service now reached around 180 cities in Europe. It was not only a network of transportation but a bond of win-win results.

He said that these facts showed that the BRI has delivered benefits for the whole world. It enjoyed bright prospects forward.

"We are ready to work with all countries to pursue high quality cooperation to bring more benefits to international community," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Europe China Agriculture Road CPEC Gwadar Serbia July All From Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab govt decides to allocate Rs 20 bln for reha ..

Punjab govt decides to allocate Rs 20 bln for rehabilitation of flood-hit areas: ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Sends Note of Protest to ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Sends Note of Protest to Estonia Over Memorials Dismant ..

1 minute ago
 Vanuatu's President Dissolves Parliament Ahead of ..

Vanuatu's President Dissolves Parliament Ahead of Vote of No Confidence in Prime ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab Sport Minister performs ground breaking cer ..

Punjab Sport Minister performs ground breaking ceremony of Pakistan's first ever ..

1 minute ago
 Zelenskyy Says Discussed With Erdogan Military Coo ..

Zelenskyy Says Discussed With Erdogan Military Cooperation, ZNPP, Grain deal

16 minutes ago
 EU Welcomes Turkey's Decision to Restore Diplomati ..

EU Welcomes Turkey's Decision to Restore Diplomatic Ties With Israel - Commissio ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.