China Cultural Center organizes lectures on tourism, puppetry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :China Cultural Center (CCC) Pakistan on Wednesday organized two special lectures on 'Tourism and the Chinese Puppet' in connection with 'China Tourism and Culture Week 2019'.

Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of People's Republic of China and Director of China Cultural Center, Zhang Heqing was the chief guest on the occasion.

The lectures were delivered by Liu Qingping and expert of Wuhan Municipal Museum, Adjunct Professor for Wuhan University, Hubei University and Jianghan University and Zhuang Yuan, Director of Puppet Art Center of Wuhan People's Arts Theatre, Member of China Theatre Association, Member of China Puppetry and Shadow Arts Association.

Liu Qingping highlighted the topic "Our City, Our Homeland" by introducing the history and culture of Wuhan city, as well as the comparison between the past and the present terms of people's clothing, food, housing and so on. The lecture vividly shows the rapid development of Wuhan city.

Liu Qingping said that located in central China, Wuhan is a mega city in the middle reaches of the Yangtza River and the Capital city of Hubei province, serving as an important industrial, scientific and educational base, as well as comprehensive transportation hub in China.

Zhuang Yuan presented his copy on "the Chinese Puppet Show" and explained the history, development and types of Chinese traditional art � Puppet Show and visually demonstrates the charm of the intangible cultural heritage of puppet show through pictures.

Zhuang Yuan said that Puppet performances of various types were popular in China, adding that there were several forms of puppet theaters in China. The Chinese puppet theaters come in four forms: marionettes on strings or wires, rod puppets, shadow plays and hand manipulated glow-type puppets.

A week-long celebration of China Tourism and Cultural Week 2019 is in full swing here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) started on June 18. It is a global event celebrated throughout the world by China.

The lectures were attended by diverse audience largely comprised of students from different universities.