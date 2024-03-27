China Has Over 850 Million 5G Users
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Data from the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) shows that, as of the end of February China's largest wireless carriers, have a total of 1.746 billion mobile phone users, of which 851 million use 5G, China Media Group reported
The cumulative traffic of China's mobile internet reached 48.76 billion gigabytes in the last 12 months, which translates to a 16.6 percent year on year increase.
The communication industry was stable in the first two months of this year, and the total volume of telecommunications business maintained double-digit growth.
China's three main telecommunications enterprises completed a cumulative business income of 292.3 billion Yuan (about $40.5 billion) in January and February, an increase of 4.3 percent. The revenue of emerging businesses, such as cloud computing and big data, reached 75.76 billion yuan, accounting for 25.9 percent of the total revenue, an increase of 11.3 percent year on year.
