UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Assistant Foreign Minister Meets Pakistan Ambassador Moin Ul Haque

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

China's Assistant Foreign Minister meets Pakistan Ambassador Moin ul Haque

China's Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao on Thursday met with Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :China's Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao on Thursday met with Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque.

The two sides exchanged views on China-Pakistan relations and the bilateral cooperation in fighting COVID-19, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Both sides agreed to enhance coordination and cooperation, and take the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries as an opportunity to promote greater development of bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan China

Recent Stories

SC bars justice Qazi Faez Isa from making any comm ..

7 minutes ago

Seven arrested, weapons recovered in sargodha

50 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

52 seconds ago

Use Covid-19 lessons to battle deadly superbugs: W ..

53 seconds ago

Govt. taking solid steps to improve law and order ..

55 seconds ago

Russia's FMBA Got Permission for Phase 2 Clinical ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.