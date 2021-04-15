China's Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao on Thursday met with Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :China's Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao on Thursday met with Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque.

The two sides exchanged views on China-Pakistan relations and the bilateral cooperation in fighting COVID-19, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Both sides agreed to enhance coordination and cooperation, and take the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries as an opportunity to promote greater development of bilateral relations.