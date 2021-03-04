UrduPoint.com
Chines Agriculture Commissioner Reaffirmed Commitment To Revitalize Pak Agri Sector

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:25 PM

Chines Agriculture Commissioner reaffirmed commitment to revitalize Pak agri sector

Agricultural Commissioner of China to Pakistan Dr Gu Wenling here on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment to support Pakistan for revitalizing its agriculture, livestock, dairy, fisheries and food processing sectors to attain sustainable agriculture growth

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Agricultural Commissioner of China to Pakistan Dr Gu Wenling here on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment to support Pakistan for revitalizing its agriculture, livestock, dairy, fisheries and food processing sectors to attain sustainable agriculture growth.

Dr Guo visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and met with Chairman FPCCI Qurban Ali. They discussed areas of mutual cooperation, particularly agriculture sector research and development and transfer of technology to uplift local agriculture sector.

Dr Gu Wenling urged the governments and institutions of both the countries for working together for the development of agriculture sector, besides linking agriculture, livestock and fisheries with tourism as these three things were the center of attraction for tourists, said a news release.

He further said steps would be taken to train Pakistani farmers by the Chinese experts and this initiative to be started from Gilgit Baltistan as these areas have vast potential of agriculture, livestock, dairy and fisheries sectors development.

He said China-Pakistan Agriculture and Industrial Cooperation had already been established, aimed to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and industrial development for the mutual benefits of both the countries.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman FPCCI said there were ample potential for increasing agricultural production in Pakistan, adding that cooperation in the agricultural sector between Pakistan and China would help develop agricultural and allied sectors.

He said that 90 percent of the population of Gilgit-Baltistan was depending on agriculture and allied sector, adding, besides cultivation of major and minor crops, these areas were also producing other agro-commodities including fresh fruits, dried fruits and vegetables for local consumption as well as for exporting.

Qurban Ali suggested for establishing Pak-China Modern Village in Gilgit-Baltistan as it was the gateway of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, besides establishing Pak-China Agriculture Research Centers.

Addressing the meeting Mirza Abdul Rehman, Coordinator, FPCCI urged the need for taking all necessary measures to take full advantage of the agreements between both the countries and taking measures for transfer of technology and capacity building.

FPCCI and China's agro-tourism project were under consideration. Both the sides agreed on various projects in Pakistan including development of agriculture, research and development, training of farmers through agricultural experts.

Qurban Ali Chairman FPCCI also proposed to the Chinese Commissioner for Agriculture to set up Pak-China Model Village and Pak-China Agri Research Centers.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Agriculture of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Dr.Guo Wenling as the special guest.

