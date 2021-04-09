UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador Visits FPCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:20 PM

Ambassador of China in Pakistan Nong Rong along with Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian and his team visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China in Pakistan Nong Rong along with Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian and his team visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Friday.

The meeting took note of various subjects pertaining to economic relationship between Pakistan and China particularly in reference to China Pakistan Economic Corridor and China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, said a statement.

The Chinese Ambassador shared his views with the house regarding the upcoming online business portal of Chinese Government which will be a good opportunity for Pakistani business community to get easily connected with their Chinese counterparts.

He extended his full support not only of his Embassy at Islamabad but also at Consul General Office at Karachi to the business community particularly to the FPCCI.

The President FPCCI on this occasion expressed sincerest gratitude to the government of China for donating Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan.

Immediate Past President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar requested the Chinese Ambassador to extend support to Pakistani business community in transferring technical knowledge in the field of agriculture.

Chairman of Pak-China Business Council Sheikh Jawaid Ilyas encouraged the embassy to coordinate with the Federation in identifying relocation of Chinese industries in Pakistan especially in the new economic zones that have been identified for Chinese investment under the second phase of CPEC.

He also emphasized the need for the creation of Pak-China Joint Dispute Resolution Committee for smooth and easy resolution of problems that may arise during the bilateral trade.

He also appreciated the strong support extended by the Consul General of China at Karachi to the business community in Sindh and Baluchistan provinces of Pakistan.

