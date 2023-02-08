UrduPoint.com

Chinese Consul General Calls On Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Chinese consul general calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Consul General of China Zhao Shiren met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the CM Office on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Consul General of China Zhao Shiren met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the CM Office on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The two sides discussed the methods of enhancing cooperation in various sectors, especially overcoming smog, along with the ongoing work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The caretaker CM said in the meeting that Pakistan-China friendship had always come up to expectations in every difficult times. Mohsin Naqvi appreciated that China had overcome smog with the help of the latest technology, adding that the Chinese air purified towers technology had proved to be beneficial with regard to controlling smog.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that "we want to benefit from the Chinese technology in order to overcome smog across Punjab especially in Lahore".

The caretaker CM said that the Punjab government would welcome Chinese cooperation to cope with smog hazards.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that China would continue cooperation with the Punjab government in various sectors, adding "we would give complete assistance to the provincial government to overcome smog problem". He extended an invitation to the caretaker CM to visit China and added "we would be pleased if the caretaker CM visits China".

Mohsin Naqvi said that China was very close to his heart and, God willing, he would visit China at the earliest.

