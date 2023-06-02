UrduPoint.com

Chinese Delegation Hands Over CPEC Camp Building To AUST

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 05:50 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :On the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, and the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a delegation from China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) visited the Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Havelian.

The delegation handed over the building of the Chinese camp at Hazara Motorway to the AUST. The delegation was led by Deputy General Manager CRBC Pakistan Liu Chong. General Project Manager Wang Hui.

The Vice-Chancellor AUST Professor Dr. Malik Mujaddid-ur-Rahman welcomed the delegation and emphasized the importance of CPEC for both countries. He highlighted the 72-year-old friendship between Pakistan and China, where both nations are working together on developmental matters and promoting research and knowledge exchange. He expressed his hope that this journey would continue in the future.

Mr. Liu Chong thanked the Vice-Chancellor and assured him that China would continue to work on developmental projects in Pakistan. The Vice-Chancellor and the Secretary of Higher Education presented shields to the guests. The Chinese delegation also exchanged shields with the Vice-Chancellor and the Secretary of Higher Education.

The event included the distribution of awards for the approved projects of the National Research Program for Universities (NRPU) where Principal Investigator (PI) Dr. Aazam Hayat received PKR 10,315,800, Dr. Muhammad Tariq Rahim PKR 2,337,500, Dr. Fawad Hussain PKR 3,015,100, Dr. Muhammad Mudassir Khan PKR 8,350,000, Dr. Hazrat Ali PKR 2,860,000, Dr. Abrar Khan PKR 6,358,000 and Dr. Yaser Saeed PKR 3,207,600.

Dr. Anila Mahfooz Durani congratulated all the PIs on their success and highlighted the importance of a research-oriented environment in universities. She expressed satisfaction that Pakistan and China while being steadfast partners in the journey of friendship and national development, are also playing a significant role in promoting education and research.

The special guest commended Vice-Chancellor Professor AUST Professor Dr. Malik Mujaddid-ur-Rahman for his commitment to advancing research and acknowledged the collaborative efforts between top educational institutions worldwide, including renowned universities in China.

She praised the Vice-Chancellor's personal interest in the progress of Abbottabad University and affirmed that Higher Education Commission (HEC) will continue its support for the bright future of the university.

